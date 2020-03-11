BREAKING: C-USA hosting hoops tournament without fans amid COVID-19 virus

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by TMansfield, Mar 11, 2020 at 9:08 PM.

    Conference USA will limit access to its men's and women's basketball tournaments beginning Thursday, the league announced Wednesday evening.



    Only official team party, student-athlete families, credentialed media, TV/radio crews and essential personnel are permitted to attend. The event is closed to the general public.

    The decision comes amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, which is impacting sports at all levels all across the country.
     
