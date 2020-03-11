BREAKING: C-USA hosting hoops tournament without fans amid COVID-19 virus

Conference USA will limit access to its men's and women's basketball tournaments beginning Thursday, the league announced Wednesday evening. Conference USA's statement regarding restricted attendance at the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Championships: https://t.co/Sd2rjr9iMk pic.twitter.com/IbbdbwUdph— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020 Only official team party, student-athlete families, credentialed media, TV/radio crews and essential personnel are permitted to attend. The event is closed to the general public. The decision comes amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, which is impacting sports at all levels all across the country.