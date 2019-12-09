BREAKING: WKU center Charles Bassey out for rest of season

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by TMansfield, Dec 9, 2019 at 12:47 PM.

    Western Kentucky sophomore center Charles Bassey suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee vs. Arkansas and will have season-ending injury on Tuesday, the program has announced.

    Bassey will undergo surgery Tuesday in Houston with the team physicians for the Houston Texans and Houston Rockets. They're the same physicians who performed similar surgery on Texans star JJ Watt in 2017.

    Bassey's rehab process will start immediately after surgery. Anticipated recovery time is 6-9 months.

     
