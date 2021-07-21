A synopsis of what Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said during Wednesday's C-USA Media Day





- Really good to be back. Excited about the upcoming season. Think they have a really competitive team.



- Have all of our guys with us and are fully healthy.



- Really excited about what they are doing offensive. Mentions Zach Kittley and new receivers, quarterbacks, and tight ends. Says he thinks they'll be explosive.



- Natural transition when he brought in Kittley and what he envisioned offensively. Has molded some of the things they did in the run game at WKU. A lot of new faces they've mixed in with good players that are already there.



- Defense wins championship. They've been the backbone of their success the last couple of seasons and will be moving forward.



- Embracing the one-time transfer rule. Wanted to increase number of snaps on offense per game. 75-80 snaps per game.



- Knew he wanted to get Kittley, just so happened his QB and WR's wanted to transfer so that happened organically.



- Zappe being in the offense for the past three years is an easy transition which showed during spring practice. Combining Kittley's offensive approach and having a QB that is familiar with his system makes it easier.



- Kittley matched what he was looking for in an offensive coordinator. Wants to be fast and have more snaps on offense.



- Helton is passing the play-calling duties on to Kittley this season. Will still be involved in developing the offensive game plan, but wanted to give play calling duties to Kittley this season.



- Very challenging schedule early in the season. First four games puts them on a platform to have an exceptional year. Hosting Indiana at home, will probably be a Top 10, Top 15 team when they come to town. We all look forward to those games. At the end of the day we have to be ready for conference play.





Cole Spencer and Antwon Kincade



Spencer on Bailey Zappe...



- Took charge of the offense in the spring and gave them a sneak peak of what he can do during the season.



Spencer on the new guys coming in, especially the receivers



- All playmakers. They know this offense better than anybody. They've been fun to watch.



Spencer on the schedule...



- Playing Indiana at home is big. Playing Army on 9/11 will be special.



Kincade on the schedule...



- Excited about the non-conference schedule, will help get us ready for conference play.



Kincade on playing with DeAngelo Malone...



- Important player on our defense. High-energy guy. He disrupts QB's timing and clears up a lot of things for our second and third level players. Looking forward to playing with him for one more year.