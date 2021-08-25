Football Catching up with Bowling Green's Carothers and Wilson

TMansfield

TMansfield

Staff
Jul 30, 2015
233
60
28
Bowling Green
Following Western Kentucky's Tuesday practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium, we had the chance to catch up with Bowling Green natives Jamale Carothers and DeAngelo Wilson, who joined the Hilltoppers' program last month.

While the running back Carothers came back to his hometown after rushing for 1,062 yards and 16 touchdowns and making eight receptions for 208 yards and three more scores while at Navy, the wide receiver Wilson decided to come to The Hill after putting together a strong career at Austin Peay – recording 2,672 yards and 25 touchdowns over four seasons in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Two longtime teammates at Bowling Green High School, they're now both at WKU and looking forward to playing for the Hilltoppers this season.

VIDEO INTERVIEWS WITH CAROTHERS & WILSON:

 
