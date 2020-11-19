“Great team win today. We’ve talked all season about getting a team win and to finally put it together and do it on Senior Day and last home game and to win in decisive fashion – that says a lot about our football team and our players. I’m really happy for those guys. They’ll celebrate and then we’ve got one more and we have to go get that one.”“First of all (the defense) was outstanding again. The one thing Coach White and I talked about all year was getting defensive turnovers and defensive scores. To get back-to-back on two consecutive drives with defensive scores was huge. It really carried us through. It got the momentum going. It was good to see us offensively out drives together and score. It was a great way for us to close out our season at home.”“I’m very happy. That was important for the team to get a momentum switch and the timing of that couldn’t be any better. We harp on turnovers, we show NFL turnovers, we do everything you can think of. We have Turnover Tuesday after practice. We talk about how they come in bunches and tonight was awesome. (DeAngelo) Malone with the forced fumble, (Roger) Cray with the scoop and score and Eli Brown with the pick-six – it was all awesome.”“It kind of reminded me of UTEP in 2018. While it’s going on, my eyes are set on certain spots. I think we called a dog on the run and Malone is the contain player and the ball was running that way. I heard Coach (Maurice) Crum say, ‘scoop it, Cray.’ I’m on the sideline and he obviously has a better view. The next one, I actually watched Eli do that. He took a chance on a play and made the play and scored. It was perfect timing. That’s more important. The team, the sideline and the fans needed to see that sort of thing. Our players put in the work and they want to see it come to fruition at some point.”“All I knew is I was gonna score, no if, ands, or buts about it ... It was a great feeling, my whole family was out there. It was something I needed for my exit; leave with a bang, man.”“At the end of the day, we take pride in our defense. We don’t like people scoring, we don’t like people running the ball on us. It starts at practice and it carries over in the game. The emphasis was turnovers; we got turnovers in the game ... You have to play with a chip. Especially playing defense, because nobody’s gonna just be soft on you.”“Everything carries over from practice, so we knew what it was gonna take to win, we knew how to lock in at practice, and it translated to the game so ya know, I give a big shoutout to Coach Wyatt and all the players on the defense and all the coaches on the defensive players for this game.”“It felt great, just getting in the endzone too, at that. We knew we had to help the offense out as much as we could so we had to get the turnovers, and we put up some points too, so it’s even better.”“I wanna run out there and celebrate with them, you know, I used to be with them. I saw Roger [Cray] score, I was about to run on the field and just say: ‘Forget getting a flag, let me turn up.’”“I know all of us are hungry to finish out the season on a good note [and get a] three win streak. That’s big leading into next season so I’m sure all of us, I’m hungry, everybody else is hungry to get another dub.”