Good morning, and welcome to National Signing Day for the early signing period. Today, Western Kentucky's newest football commits will send in their signed National Letters of Intent, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Follow this running board throughout the day for updates on who has signed as NLIs start to roll in. 1.) Mark Goode, Offensive Lineman, LaRue County High School Mark Goode, a two-star prospect out of nearby Hodgenville, Ky., committed to the Hilltoppers back in June and officially became the first official signee for the 2020 class. 2.) Wesley Horton, Offensive Lineman, North Atlanta High School Wesley Horton -- a product of North Atlanta High School -- gave WKU two early offensive lineman signees. Horton is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman who held eight scholarship offers. 3.) David Ndukwe, Defensive Tackle, Arabia Mountain High School David Ndukwe, a three-star prospect, committed to WKU back in August. 4.) Craig Burt, Jr., Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College Craig Burt, Jr., a two-star prospect, committed to WKU on Sunday and was the fourth signee in the 2020 class. 5.) Talique Allen, Safety, Peach County High School Talique Allen is a two-star prospect who committed to the Toppers in June. 6.) Colt Jackson, Offensive Lineman, South Warren High School Colt Jackson, a two-star offensive lineman out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, signed his paperwork early Wednesday morning. 7.) Noah Whittington, Running Back, Peach County High School Noah Whittingham's signature gave Western a pair of prospects from Peach County High School. Whittington is a two-star wide receiver. 8.) Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College Mitchell Tinsley joined teammate -- and roommate -- Craig Burt, Jr. as another wideout from Hutchinson Community College to sign with WKU. Tinsley, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound product, committed to the Hilltoppers on Sunday. 9.) Travis Collier, Cornerback, Douglas County High School Cornerback Travis Collier is a two-star prospect out of Douglasville, Georgia. 10.) Nicholas Days, Linebacker, Independence Community College Nicholas Days, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker out of Independence Community College, was the Hilltoppers' 10th signee of the day. 11.) Dezmion Roberson, Linebacker, Elba High School Dezmion Roberson is a two-star prospect out of Elba, Alabama. He committed to WKU in July. 12.) John Blunt, Jr., Cornerback, Cisco Community College John Blunt, Jr., a cornerback, committed to Western Kentucky last Saturday. 13.) Darius Shipp, Defensive Tackle, Northeast Mississippi Community College Two-star defensive tackle Darius Shipp committed to WKU on Dec. 9 and was the Hilltoppers' 13th signee Wednesday. 14.) Spencer Owens, Tight End, Fullerton College Tight end Spencer Owens -- a two-star prospect -- committed to the Toppers on Monday and was signee No. 14 on Wednesday. 15.) Grady Robison, Quarterback, Eastlake High School Grady Robison, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback out of Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington, rounded out WKU’s early signing class. Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said Wednesday during his press conference that nine players are expected to join the team for spring practice. He also said that two scholarships are still available and will likely be filled come February.