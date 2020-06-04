Football Former Topper safety Clayton Bush finds new home

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by TMansfield, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:54 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. TMansfield

    TMansfield
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2015
    Messages:
    109
    Likes Received:
    7
    Location:
    Bowling Green
    Former Western Kentucky safety Clayton Bush has transferred to Southern Illinois, the Salukis' program announced Thursday.



    Bush entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 23 after primarily returning punts for Coach Tyson Helton as a freshman in 2019.

    A former three-star prospect out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Bush committed to WKU on Dec. 21, 2017 and was the first pledge for the 2019 class.
     
    1 TMansfield, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:54 AM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page