Former Western Kentucky safety Clayton Bush has transferred to Southern Illinois, the Salukis' program announced Thursday. Another big pick-up for the #Salukis — welcome Western Kentucky transfer safety Clayton Bush. He played in all 13 games for WKU as a true freshman in 2019. In 2018, he led South Warren HS to 15-0 record and Kentucky 5A title. https://t.co/fxYicZejPn pic.twitter.com/jhFursmEPI— Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) June 4, 2020 Bush entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 23 after primarily returning punts for Coach Tyson Helton as a freshman in 2019. A former three-star prospect out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Bush committed to WKU on Dec. 21, 2017 and was the first pledge for the 2019 class.