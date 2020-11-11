Western Kentucky men’s basketball has released its full 2020-21 season schedule. The Hilltoppers will open the campaign with bubble play in both Nebraska and Louisville, then host four straight games at Diddle Arena to close non-conference play.



From WKU’s release: “At this time, WKU is moving forward with a 15% arena capacity and ensuring all seating is socially distanced. More information on changes to gameday will be announced next week.”



15% capacity in Diddle Arena is around 1,100 people.



Here's a look at the complete schedule:



