Basketball Game Thread: Wisconsin

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by Sean_Williams, Dec 29, 2018 at 12:32 PM.

  Sean_Williams

    Sean_Williams
    Staff
    Joined:
    Oct 14, 2013
    Messages:
    1,720
    Likes Received:
    35
    Post thoughts on today's game here. Shane and Ryan will be there and will provide updates.
     
    1 Sean_Williams, Dec 29, 2018 at 12:32 PM
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    WKU went up 8-2 at one point after a couple of 3’s from Delano Blanton and Tavieon Hollingsworth. But
     
    2 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 4:46 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    However the 3 by Hollingsworth was changed to a 2.
     
    3 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 4:47 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Wisconsin’s Brad Davison is getting booed out of the building every time he touches the ball. If you remember, he is the one who drew the “foul” in last year’s meeting that cost the Tops the game.
     
    4 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 4:52 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Josh Anderson quickly makes his presence felt with 5 points from a tip-in and a 3 pointer. WKU trails 24-18 with 5:56 left before the half.
     
    5 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:01 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    The Tops spending a lot of time down low and drawing fouls on Wisconsin. Helping to keep the game close as we make it towards the half. Wisconsin leads the Tops
     
    6 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:07 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Tops down to Wisconsin 27-26 with 3:32 left in the first half
     
    7 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:10 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Tops go into the half against #15 Wisconsin down 4, 34-30.
     
    8 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:17 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Halftime Stats:

    Charles Bassey, WKU: 9 pts, 4 rebounds 1 blk
    Tavieon Hollingsworth, WKU: 8 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 assts

    Brad Davison, WIS: 13 pts (3-4 3 pointers), 3 rebounds, 1 asst
    Two WIS players with 6 pts a piece

    WKU 13-30 FG (43.3%)
    WIS 15-32 FG (46.9%)
     
    9 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:33 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Josh Anderson sets up a steal and drives for a dunk.
     
    10 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:35 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    WKU ties up the game 38-38 on a layup from Savage.
     
    11 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:36 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    A 3 from Delano Blanton and a smooth dunk from Josh Anderson pushes the Tops past Wisconsin 43-38, 16:45 2nd half
     
    12 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:37 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Tops are 5-5 on a 9-0 run in the last 1:41.
     
    13 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:38 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Wisconsin now on a 6-0 run to draw even with the Tops. 52-52. Tops played sloppy ball for a two minute stretch.
     
    14 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:50 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    WKU sophomore Jake Ohmer has seen substantial minutes off the bench today and knocks in a 3 from the top of key to put the Tops back up 55-52, 11:09 left in the game.
     
    15 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:52 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    The Tops are 4-4 from 3 this half. Hollingsworth and Blanton knock in a pair to push the lead to 63-55 over Wisconsin. Diddle Arena is on fire!
     
    16 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 5:57 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Bassey starts at the top of the key and drives in for a scoop layup. Delano Banton is 2 points away from a triple-double. Tops maintain a 65-59 lead over Wisconsin. 7:32 left in the game.
     
    17 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:01 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Tops are on fire! They now lead Wisconsin by 10, 69-59 with 5:15 left
     
    18 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:05 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    WKU has 18 assists to Wisconsin’s 7. Big stat
     
    19 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:05 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Jake Ohmer with the massive block on Davison.
     
    20 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:07 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Wisconsin 1 of 7 but WKU on a 3 minute drought, 69-65 WKU up
     
    21 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:13 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    WKU pulling away with the score 75-65, 1:12 left in the game.
     
    22 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:16 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
  MrBone83

    MrBone83
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    24
    Tops on a 7-0 run in the last 1:44, looking to close out the Badgers.
     
    23 MrBone83, Dec 29, 2018 at 6:17 PM
    Sean_Williams likes this.
