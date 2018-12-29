Basketball Game Thread: Wisconsin

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by Sean_Williams, Dec 29, 2018 at 12:32 PM.
Post thoughts on today's game here. Shane and Ryan will be there and will provide updates.
WKU went up 8-2 at one point after a couple of 3’s from Delano Blanton and Tavieon Hollingsworth. But
However the 3 by Hollingsworth was changed to a 2.
Wisconsin’s Brad Davison is getting booed out of the building every time he touches the ball. If you remember, he is the one who drew the “foul” in last year’s meeting that cost the Tops the game.
Josh Anderson quickly makes his presence felt with 5 points from a tip-in and a 3 pointer. WKU trails 24-18 with 5:56 left before the half.
The Tops spending a lot of time down low and drawing fouls on Wisconsin. Helping to keep the game close as we make it towards the half. Wisconsin leads the Tops
Tops down to Wisconsin 27-26 with 3:32 left in the first half
Tops go into the half against #15 Wisconsin down 4, 34-30.
Halftime Stats:
Charles Bassey, WKU: 9 pts, 4 rebounds 1 blk
Tavieon Hollingsworth, WKU: 8 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 assts
Brad Davison, WIS: 13 pts (3-4 3 pointers), 3 rebounds, 1 asst
Two WIS players with 6 pts a piece
WKU 13-30 FG (43.3%)
WIS 15-32 FG (46.9%)
Josh Anderson sets up a steal and drives for a dunk.
WKU ties up the game 38-38 on a layup from Savage.
A 3 from Delano Blanton and a smooth dunk from Josh Anderson pushes the Tops past Wisconsin 43-38, 16:45 2nd half
Tops are 5-5 on a 9-0 run in the last 1:41.
Wisconsin now on a 6-0 run to draw even with the Tops. 52-52. Tops played sloppy ball for a two minute stretch.
WKU sophomore Jake Ohmer has seen substantial minutes off the bench today and knocks in a 3 from the top of key to put the Tops back up 55-52, 11:09 left in the game.
The Tops are 4-4 from 3 this half. Hollingsworth and Blanton knock in a pair to push the lead to 63-55 over Wisconsin. Diddle Arena is on fire!
Bassey starts at the top of the key and drives in for a scoop layup. Delano Banton is 2 points away from a triple-double. Tops maintain a 65-59 lead over Wisconsin. 7:32 left in the game.
Tops are on fire! They now lead Wisconsin by 10, 69-59 with 5:15 left
WKU has 18 assists to Wisconsin’s 7. Big stat
Jake Ohmer with the massive block on Davison.
Wisconsin 1 of 7 but WKU on a 3 minute drought, 69-65 WKU up
WKU pulling away with the score 75-65, 1:12 left in the game.
Tops on a 7-0 run in the last 1:44, looking to close out the Badgers.