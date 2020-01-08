Hilltoppers release complete 2020 football schedule

Western Kentucky released its complete 2020 football schedule Wednesday afternoon. Nine of the Hilltoppers’ 11 FBS opponents played in bowl games this season, making for a challenging upcoming season for coach Tyson Helton and his squad. Western Kentucky has released its 2020 football schedule. Nine of the Hilltoppers’ 11 FBS opponents played in bowl games this season. pic.twitter.com/lX4GpmREWA— InsideHilltopperSports.com (@WKU_Rivals) January 8, 2020 I really like WKU’s schedule for next season. A big Power 5 road game at Indiana, hosting a Hugh Freeze-coached Liberty team at The Houch and playing at Louisville in the non-conference — followed by a solid Conference USA slate. What are your thoughts on the Toppers' 2020 schedule? Let us know with a reply below.