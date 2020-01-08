Hilltoppers release complete 2020 football schedule

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by TMansfield, Jan 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. TMansfield

    TMansfield
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2015
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    3
    Location:
    Bowling Green
    Western Kentucky released its complete 2020 football schedule Wednesday afternoon. Nine of the Hilltoppers’ 11 FBS opponents played in bowl games this season, making for a challenging upcoming season for coach Tyson Helton and his squad.



    I really like WKU’s schedule for next season. A big Power 5 road game at Indiana, hosting a Hugh Freeze-coached Liberty team at The Houch and playing at Louisville in the non-conference — followed by a solid Conference USA slate.

    What are your thoughts on the Toppers' 2020 schedule? Let us know with a reply below.
     
    1 TMansfield, Jan 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM
    Last edited: Jan 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page