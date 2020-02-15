Basketball Hilltoppers win OT thriller at UTSA, lock up No. 2 seed for C-USA Bonus Play

    With Western Kentucky's 77-73 overtime win Saturday at Texas-San Antonio, the Hilltoppers improved to 18-8 overall and 11-3 in Conference USA.

    "These guys, they never quit," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after the win. "They never quit believing. They stay together, and somewhere there a 40-minute game, we have found ways to make different plays from different people that gives us a chance to be in it or win it late."

    WKU will be the No. 2 seed for C-USA's Bonus Play, and it'll host No. 3 Louisiana Tech and No. 4 Charlotte and travel to top-seeded North Texas and No. 5 Florida International. The league will announce the complete Bonus Play schedule on Sunday.
     
