With Western Kentucky's win Saturday at Arkansas, its sixth of the season, the Hilltoppers are now bowl eligible.



Let's take a look at the latest bowl projections from a few national media outlets:



- CBS Sports: vs. Western Michigan in Boca Raton Bowl

- ESPN: vs. Ohio in Bahamas Bowl; vs. North Carolina in Independence Bowl

- Sporting News: vs. Utah State in New Mexico Bowl



FWIW, former WKU coach Mike Sanford is Utah State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

