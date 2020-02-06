Recapping WKU's official 2020 signing class

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by TMansfield, Feb 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

    With National Signing Day officially in the books, Western Kentucky's 2020 signing class is officially set. Let's take a complete look at Coach Tyson Helton's 21 signees - including the early enrollees - entering his second season at the helm of the program.

    1. Talique Allen, Safety, Peach County High School - Early Enrollee


    2. John Blunt, Jr., Cornerback, Cisco College

    3. Dominique Bradshaw, Cornerback, Navarro College - Early Enrollee


    4. Craig Burt, Jr., Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College


    5. Travis Collier, Cornerback, Douglas County High School


    6. Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Campbellsville High School


    7. Nicholas Days, Linebacker, Independence Community College - Early Enrollee

    8. JaQues Evans, Defensive End, Dublin High School


    9. Mark Goode, Offensive Lineman, LaRue County High School

    10. Wesley Horton, Offensive Lineman, North Atlanta High School

    11. Colt Jackson, Offensive Lineman, South Warren High School - Early Enrollee

    12. Quantavious Leslie, Offensive Lineman, Rome High School


    13. David Ndukwe, Defensive Tackle, Arabia Mountain High School - Early Enrollee

    14. Darius Ocean, Quarterback, Hough High School - Early Enrollee


    15. Spencer Owens, Tight End, Fullerton College - Early Enrollee


    16. Dezmion Roberson, Linebacker, Elba High School - Early Enrollee

    17. Grady Robison, Quarterback, Eastlake High School

    18. Darius Shipp, Defensive Tackle, Northeast Mississippi Community College - Early Enrollee


    19. Kendrick Simpkins, Defensive Back, Robert E. Lee High School


    20. Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College - Early Enrollee


    21. Noah Whittington, Running Back, Peach County High School - Early Enrollee

    WKU's 2020 signing class ranks 79th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings and is fifth in Conference USA.
     
