Recapping WKU's official 2020 signing class

With National Signing Day officially in the books, Western Kentucky's 2020 signing class is officially set. Let's take a complete look at Coach Tyson Helton's 21 signees - including the early enrollees - entering his second season at the helm of the program. 1. Talique Allen, Safety, Peach County High School - Early Enrollee 2. John Blunt, Jr., Cornerback, Cisco College 3. Dominique Bradshaw, Cornerback, Navarro College - Early Enrollee 4. Craig Burt, Jr., Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College 5. Travis Collier, Cornerback, Douglas County High School 6. Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Campbellsville High School 7. Nicholas Days, Linebacker, Independence Community College - Early Enrollee 8. JaQues Evans, Defensive End, Dublin High School 9. Mark Goode, Offensive Lineman, LaRue County High School 10. Wesley Horton, Offensive Lineman, North Atlanta High School 11. Colt Jackson, Offensive Lineman, South Warren High School - Early Enrollee 12. Quantavious Leslie, Offensive Lineman, Rome High School 13. David Ndukwe, Defensive Tackle, Arabia Mountain High School - Early Enrollee 14. Darius Ocean, Quarterback, Hough High School - Early Enrollee 15. Spencer Owens, Tight End, Fullerton College - Early Enrollee 16. Dezmion Roberson, Linebacker, Elba High School - Early Enrollee 17. Grady Robison, Quarterback, Eastlake High School 18. Darius Shipp, Defensive Tackle, Northeast Mississippi Community College - Early Enrollee 19. Kendrick Simpkins, Defensive Back, Robert E. Lee High School 20. Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College - Early Enrollee 21. Noah Whittington, Running Back, Peach County High School - Early Enrollee WKU's 2020 signing class ranks 79th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings and is fifth in Conference USA.