Sean_Williams
Feix Freshman
Staff
-
- Oct 14, 2013
-
- 2,355
-
- 37
-
- 48
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball will now open the season with three games next week in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.
The Hilltoppers will play three straight days Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WKU is joined in the field by Northern Iowa, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, West Virginia, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State. Times and opponents are still being finalized.
All games of the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Lea Miller always runs a great event, and even through the challenging times we’re all dealing with, she’s managed to put together a great field. This is a tremendous tournament with great competition, and we look forward to the challenging opportunities on a national stage to open our season.”
The Sanford Pentagon will have a 25% capacity next week, and tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://goto.ps/3pPDX03
WKU will no longer be competing in Nebraska’s Golden Window Classic next week due to changes in contracted opponents for the event.
The change in opening events will also create two additional changes to the Hilltoppers’ schedule.
WKU’s game against Little Rock in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic at Louisville will be moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT. The Hilltoppers’ first game in Louisville will now be against the Cardinals on Dec. 1, followed by Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3.
If and when tickets become available for the Little Rock and Prairie View A&M games in Louisville this week, WKU will share that information as soon as it’s available.
Additionally, because of an added third game in South Dakota, WKU will not be hosting Campbellsville on Dec. 10 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers will play three straight days Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WKU is joined in the field by Northern Iowa, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, West Virginia, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State. Times and opponents are still being finalized.
All games of the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Lea Miller always runs a great event, and even through the challenging times we’re all dealing with, she’s managed to put together a great field. This is a tremendous tournament with great competition, and we look forward to the challenging opportunities on a national stage to open our season.”
The Sanford Pentagon will have a 25% capacity next week, and tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://goto.ps/3pPDX03
WKU will no longer be competing in Nebraska’s Golden Window Classic next week due to changes in contracted opponents for the event.
The change in opening events will also create two additional changes to the Hilltoppers’ schedule.
WKU’s game against Little Rock in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic at Louisville will be moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT. The Hilltoppers’ first game in Louisville will now be against the Cardinals on Dec. 1, followed by Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3.
If and when tickets become available for the Little Rock and Prairie View A&M games in Louisville this week, WKU will share that information as soon as it’s available.
Additionally, because of an added third game in South Dakota, WKU will not be hosting Campbellsville on Dec. 10 in E.A. Diddle Arena.