Sean_Williams
Feix Freshman
Staff
-
- Oct 14, 2013
-
- 2,473
-
- 37
-
- 48
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Out of an abundance of caution, WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury will not coach this weekend at Middle Tennessee due to a fever. Two additional staff members will also sit out the games as a tracing precaution.
Coach Stansbury produced three negative PCR tests this week ahead of the team’s travel as part of Conference USA COVID-19 testing protocols. The program has not had a positive case since returning in July.
Associate head coach Phil Cunningham will serve as interim head coach this weekend.
Coach Stansbury produced three negative PCR tests this week ahead of the team’s travel as part of Conference USA COVID-19 testing protocols. The program has not had a positive case since returning in July.
Associate head coach Phil Cunningham will serve as interim head coach this weekend.