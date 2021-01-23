MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Out of an abundance of caution, WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury will not coach this weekend at Middle Tennessee due to a fever. Two additional staff members will also sit out the games as a tracing precaution.



Coach Stansbury produced three negative PCR tests this week ahead of the team’s travel as part of Conference USA COVID-19 testing protocols. The program has not had a positive case since returning in July.



Associate head coach Phil Cunningham will serve as interim head coach this weekend.