Western Kentucky added their first commitment of the 2022 class on July 25th in Colby (Kan.) C.C. forward Tyrone Marshall, Jr.Marshall is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 16 games played. He shot 55.3% from the field, 65.6% from the free-throw line, and 33.3% (7-21) from beyond the three-point line.Marshall, Jr. is a native of Nashville, Tennessee where he played his prep ball at Pearl-Cohn.