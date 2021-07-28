BB Recruiting Tyrone Marshall, Jr. commitment

Sean_Williams

Sean_Williams

Diddle Die Hard
Staff
Oct 14, 2013
2,604
38
48

Western Kentucky added their first commitment of the 2022 class on July 25th in Colby (Kan.) C.C. forward Tyrone Marshall, Jr.

Marshall is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 16 games played. He shot 55.3% from the field, 65.6% from the free-throw line, and 33.3% (7-21) from beyond the three-point line.

Marshall, Jr. is a native of Nashville, Tennessee where he played his prep ball at Pearl-Cohn.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean_Williams

BB Recruiting Robert Morris transfer has WKU in Top 3

Replies
0
Views
108
Red Towel Talk
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams

Football Kenny Baker named new DE coach

Replies
0
Views
243
Red Towel Talk
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
TMansfield

Basketball **St. John's transfer Eli Wright commits to WKU**

Replies
0
Views
953
Red Towel Talk
TMansfield
TMansfield
Sean_Williams

Basketball Stansbury makes staff changes

Replies
0
Views
202
Red Towel Talk
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams

Basketball DeSean Murray no longer with the program

Replies
0
Views
749
Red Towel Talk
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams

Latest posts

Top Bottom