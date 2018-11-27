Football Tyson Helton press conference recap

AD Todd Stewart: - very excited to bring the Helton family back to Bowling Green - talks about the Helton family football background - talked about fit, energy, and instilling confidence in the players is what he was looking for in a new head coach - mentioned the electrifying, record-breaking time when Helton was here as an assistant under Jeff Brohm - talked about observing Helton during 2014 and 2015, much like he did with Brohm in 2013 and thought he would be a great head coach - Helton could not be a more perfect fit - mentions the impact Helton has had on former players while at WKU - talking to Forest Lamp, Mike White, and Brandon Doughty gave him even more confidence in considering Helton as the head coach when talking about the impact he had on their lives - mentioned Helton was his number one candidate New head coach Tyson Helton: - says he "so ecstatic" to be the new head coach - WKU is a special place and university and has special memories here - thanks Caboni, Stewart, and his family - thanks the former players at WKU and is looking forward to getting those guys involved - thanks his father Kim, who is a former college and NFL coach - thanks his brother Clay, said he learned how to be a leader while at USC with him - thanks June Jones, said he taught him that football is always fun - says he wouldn't be sitting in the position he is today without Jeff Brohm - says he had a lot of conversations with Brohm while at UAB about what they would do with an offense if they were in control and were able to do that at WKU - thanks Phillip Fulmer and Jeremy Pruitt. Fulmer gave him a lot of insight and wisdom. Pruitt taught him how to develop players. On why he came back to WKU: 1. felt like it was at a place they can take it to new heights 2. community - says he enjoyed BG more than any other place he's lived 3. people around other sports programs at WKU want to be successful - wants his players to graduate and be leaders in their community and make them better people - wants players to develop spiritually and in the community - wants to come back to an exciting brand of football - wants to be criticized for taking chances and trying to make plays, not being conservative - wants to be cutting-edge and creative in everything they do - wants a staff that is outstanding recruiters and teachers - wants to win the C-USA championship and strive for that every year - offense will be similar to what they had when he was at WKU in '14 and '15, but mentioned that defense wins championships and need to be good in all three phases. - says Brohm and him are a lot alike from a players standpoint and having their back in being playmakers and showcasing their specific skillset - loves the look in the eyes of the current team when he met with them earlier in the day and reiterates that he likes where they are at from a roster standpoint - it's up to him and the football team on getting the fan base back