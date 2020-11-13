WKU will have a 15% capacity for men's and women's basketball home games at E.A. Diddle Arena this season with less than 1,200 fans total — including 150 tickets for student section seating.



For men's basketball, WKU is splitting its home games into two season ticket plans for fans to choose from. The "Topper" plan is $175 and includes 7 home games. The "Big Red" plan is $150 and includes 6 home games.



Per Conference USA regulations, there will be no fan seating within 25 feet of the court. Masks will be required for entry into Diddle Arena and worn at all times while inside — except for when eating or drinking. Temperature checks will also be required.