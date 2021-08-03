Football ***WKU FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY COVERAGE***

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day from Western Kentucky's football media day. Head coach Tyson Helton, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, and defensive coordinator Maurice Crum expected to talk along with players Mason Brooks, Bailey Zappe, Juwuan Jones, and DeAngelo Malone.
 
A synopsis of what Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said during Tuesday's media day:

Opening statement:

- Really excited to do media day in-person. Looking forward to an exciting season.

On starting quarterback:

- Says Bailey Zappe is going to be the starting QB heading into the season.

On the QB competition overall:

- Excited about Carson Baker, SDSU transfer. Excited about all the QB's in the room. Thinks there is a lot of competition there. Really want to see who the backup will be.

On non-conference schedule:

- Taking everything one game at a time. Thinks it will be a special game at Army and the anniversary of 9/11 and of course Indiana at home. Win those games and you are part of the national conversation.

On restrictions:

- Trending back to as normal as possible. Will be cautious about what they do.

On Carothers and Wilson joining the team:

- Excited about them joining the team. Haven't been able to practice with the team yet.

On offensive overhaul:

- Watched "air raid" offenses and they have been very productive. When he was at WKU with Brohm, they did a little bit of everything. Game is always evolving. Felt that Kittley was doing different things in his offense here and there that was making them successful.

On NIL:

- It's a great thing. Anything for student-athlete welfare and for them to go make money is important. Heading in a good direction. Slower is better. Gonna see the speed start to pick up as the year goes on as people get more educated.

On a successful season:

- Starts with fall camp and the competitive piece. Strength coaches have done a great job during the summer. Strong in all three phases. Need to be healthy coming out of fall camp.

On Indiana game:

- Great for the program. Puts them on a platform to showcase their talents on national television.

On defense:

- Bigger upfront. Lost a lot of production in the defensive backfield. DeAngelo Malone is healthy and expecting him to have a big year.

On DeAngelo Malone:

- He's a tremendous college player and knows this is a big year. He needs to go shine in those non-conference games. Leader of their defense and loves the game.

On Bailey Zappe:

- His demeanor on the field is like Sam Darnold. Special year for him since it's his last year. All he needs to do is be a good leader for the football team and make good plays.

On recruiting:

- The state is important. Louisville has always been a fantastic place to recruit. Thinks Taywan Taylor in the past. Always been good players that contribute to your team. Try to recruit what fits them. Good mixture of young talent within a 3-5 hour radius and older guys from the transfer portal.

On transfer additions:

- Hit it hard this past year because of COVID, trusted the coaches he knows and the evaluation of each player they went after in the portal.
 
Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley:

- Lot of new faces. Strong summer. Really excited for the upcoming season.

- On Bailey Zappe: Every year he grows in maturity. Security blanket for him. QB play is very important in the system they run. Takes a little bit off his play to have an experienced QB under center.

- Two things they want the offense to focus on: Self-inflicted wounds and creating competition

- Carothers and Wilson - more dynamic playmakers and depth to get the ball in their hands. Wants to see them work out with the team for the first time tomorrow

- Confidence is key, we like players that think we're capable of winning every game

Bailey Zappe:

- On being named the starter: "I just found out when you guys did"

- WR Daewood Davis is the fastest guy on the team, can take the top off the defense.

- More excited this year than he's ever been in his collegiate career

- Believes in this team 100% and thinks they can go 12-0

- Not turning the ball over is his main focus heading into fall camp

Mason Brooks:

- Teammates are efficient. Everybody has gone with the changes, put their head down and are seeing a lot of good changes.

- Excited about the Indiana game and Marshall - would really like to put it on Marshall.

- Sharpening his pass protection. Mentions practicing against DeAngelo Malone in practice - "you have good days and you have bad days"

- On OL Coach Stephen Hamby: Really good coach, from Texas so that's a plus, really detailed with each player whether you are first string or fourth string
 
Defensive coordinator Maurice Crum:

- Excited to be here, fired up. Ready to go. Guys have done an awesome job of attacking all spring and competing all summer.

- Focuses on the guys that they have. With Barber leaving, it's juiced up the other guys a bit in terms of production.

- Added competition in every room and a lot deeper on defense. AJ Brathwaite is a guy they are excited about in the secondary at safety replacing Devon Key

- When he got the DC job, he called every player and told them to be ready to attack

- Culture in place where they play and love the game of football

Juwuan Jones:

- Credits coming in early and taking care of his body and being able to play every game the last two seasons

DeAngelo Malone:

- On things he wants to improve on this season: Capable of stopping the run and rushing the passer

- On adding weight: Playing around 238-240 right now
 
