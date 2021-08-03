Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley:
- Lot of new faces. Strong summer. Really excited for the upcoming season.
- On Bailey Zappe: Every year he grows in maturity. Security blanket for him. QB play is very important in the system they run. Takes a little bit off his play to have an experienced QB under center.
- Two things they want the offense to focus on: Self-inflicted wounds and creating competition
- Carothers and Wilson - more dynamic playmakers and depth to get the ball in their hands. Wants to see them work out with the team for the first time tomorrow
- Confidence is key, we like players that think we're capable of winning every game
Bailey Zappe:
- On being named the starter: "I just found out when you guys did"
- WR Daewood Davis is the fastest guy on the team, can take the top off the defense.
- More excited this year than he's ever been in his collegiate career
- Believes in this team 100% and thinks they can go 12-0
- Not turning the ball over is his main focus heading into fall camp
Mason Brooks:
- Teammates are efficient. Everybody has gone with the changes, put their head down and are seeing a lot of good changes.
- Excited about the Indiana game and Marshall - would really like to put it on Marshall.
- Sharpening his pass protection. Mentions practicing against DeAngelo Malone in practice - "you have good days and you have bad days"
- On OL Coach Stephen Hamby: Really good coach, from Texas so that's a plus, really detailed with each player whether you are first string or fourth string