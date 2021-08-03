A synopsis of what Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said during Tuesday's media day:



Opening statement:



- Really excited to do media day in-person. Looking forward to an exciting season.



On starting quarterback:



- Says Bailey Zappe is going to be the starting QB heading into the season.



On the QB competition overall:



- Excited about Carson Baker, SDSU transfer. Excited about all the QB's in the room. Thinks there is a lot of competition there. Really want to see who the backup will be.



On non-conference schedule:



- Taking everything one game at a time. Thinks it will be a special game at Army and the anniversary of 9/11 and of course Indiana at home. Win those games and you are part of the national conversation.



On restrictions:



- Trending back to as normal as possible. Will be cautious about what they do.



On Carothers and Wilson joining the team:



- Excited about them joining the team. Haven't been able to practice with the team yet.



On offensive overhaul:



- Watched "air raid" offenses and they have been very productive. When he was at WKU with Brohm, they did a little bit of everything. Game is always evolving. Felt that Kittley was doing different things in his offense here and there that was making them successful.



On NIL:



- It's a great thing. Anything for student-athlete welfare and for them to go make money is important. Heading in a good direction. Slower is better. Gonna see the speed start to pick up as the year goes on as people get more educated.



On a successful season:



- Starts with fall camp and the competitive piece. Strength coaches have done a great job during the summer. Strong in all three phases. Need to be healthy coming out of fall camp.



On Indiana game:



- Great for the program. Puts them on a platform to showcase their talents on national television.



On defense:



- Bigger upfront. Lost a lot of production in the defensive backfield. DeAngelo Malone is healthy and expecting him to have a big year.



On DeAngelo Malone:



- He's a tremendous college player and knows this is a big year. He needs to go shine in those non-conference games. Leader of their defense and loves the game.



On Bailey Zappe:



- His demeanor on the field is like Sam Darnold. Special year for him since it's his last year. All he needs to do is be a good leader for the football team and make good plays.



On recruiting:



- The state is important. Louisville has always been a fantastic place to recruit. Thinks Taywan Taylor in the past. Always been good players that contribute to your team. Try to recruit what fits them. Good mixture of young talent within a 3-5 hour radius and older guys from the transfer portal.



On transfer additions:



- Hit it hard this past year because of COVID, trusted the coaches he knows and the evaluation of each player they went after in the portal.