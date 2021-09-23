Basketball WKU releases full 2021-22 hoops schedule

Western Kentucky has released its complete 2021-22 men's basketball schedule, which includes 18 home games and some top-tier non-conference matchups with Minnesota, Memphis, Ole Miss and Louisville, among others.

I really, really like the Hilltoppers' schedule. First off, getting to play 18 home games – including one vs. Louisville – is quite something. Secondly, securing non-con games with Memphis and Ole Miss and the Asheville tournament is impressive. That's some nice work by the program to put this type of schedule together.

Here's a look at the full schedule:


Screen Shot 2021-09-23 at 11.37.12 AM.png
 
