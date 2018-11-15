Basketball WKU takes down Valpo 83-71

Nov 15, 2018

    The Hilltoppers built a 49-39 advantage at halftime and never relinquished the lead in the second half on their way to an 83-71 win over the Crusaders in their opener at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

    Jared Savage led the Hilltoppers in scoring with a career-high 25 points that included 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Taveion Hollingsworth added 23 points and nine rebounds while Desean Murray chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

    The Hilltoppers shot 51% (27-53) from the field including 53% (9-17) from three-point range. They out-rebounded the Crusaders by a 41-31 margin.

    Western Kentucky improves to 2-1 on the season and will play West Virginia on Friday night at 8 p.m.
     
