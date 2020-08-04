Western Kentucky announced Tuesday afternoon that its 2020 football season opener vs. UT Chattanooga - scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 - "will be moved to a later date to be determined." "We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game," WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a release. "Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple options, and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized." WKU also announced in the release that its formal fall camp will not begin on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and that the start of fall camp will be announced as soon as the non-conference schedule is finalized. The Hilltoppers are continuing voluntary workouts during this time.