Mayberry entered the transfer portal back on December 11th after recording 25 tackles in eight games for the Jayhawks during the 2020 season. In 2019, he tallied 41 tackles and three tackles for loss in 12 games. Mayberry redshirted during the 2018 season due to an injury. He started five of the Jayhawks' 12 games during the 2017 season and played in eight games as a freshman in 2016.UConn, Utah State, Liberty, Texas Tech, and Oregon State round out the former three-star prospect's Top 6 schools.