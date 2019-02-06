FB Recruiting **Signing Day Central**

Discussion in 'Red Towel Talk' started by Sean_Williams, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

    Dorsey originally committed to WKU back in July, but took a step back after Mike Sanford was fired. New head coach Tyson Helton and his staff got Dorsey back in the fold a couple of weeks ago after an official visit. Great two-way player at his high school and a couple of coaches I know down in Tennessee are very impressed with Dorsey after going up against him.

     
