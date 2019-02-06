FB Recruiting **Signing Day Central**

🔔 #WelcomeToTheHill 🔔The big man from Knoxville is in! Welcome @wsd95_wes to the family! #GoTops📊 | https://t.co/dwiaIRj9u0 pic.twitter.com/UFg9CBNqtG— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) February 6, 2019 Dorsey originally committed to WKU back in July, but took a step back after Mike Sanford was fired. New head coach Tyson Helton and his staff got Dorsey back in the fold a couple of weeks ago after an official visit. Great two-way player at his high school and a couple of coaches I know down in Tennessee are very impressed with Dorsey after going up against him.