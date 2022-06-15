WKU commit Jacob Meyer to reopen recruitment

drew_toennies
Silver Member
-
- Nov 7, 2021
-
- 143
-
- 30
-
- 28
Holy Cross (Ky.) 2023 G Jacob Meyer announced that he was opting out of his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky and reopening his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon.
The in-state prospect and emerging senior out of Covington, KY. announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers on Nov. 8, 2021 during his junior stint, and on Wednesday afternoon, announced he was ready to explore other opportunies.
As a junior this past season, Meyer played in 29 contests, led the team in scoring and was the second best rebounder on the team.
He dropped 38.2 points per game and recorded 7.1 rebounds per game. Meyer also shot 52.6% (410-779) from the field, 33.8% (78-231) from beyond the arc, and shot 81.2% (211-260) from the free throw line.
Junior season highlights:
Additional resources: https://wku.rivals.com/news/2023-guard-jacob-meyer-commits-to-the-hilltoppers
The in-state prospect and emerging senior out of Covington, KY. announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers on Nov. 8, 2021 during his junior stint, and on Wednesday afternoon, announced he was ready to explore other opportunies.
As a junior this past season, Meyer played in 29 contests, led the team in scoring and was the second best rebounder on the team.
He dropped 38.2 points per game and recorded 7.1 rebounds per game. Meyer also shot 52.6% (410-779) from the field, 33.8% (78-231) from beyond the arc, and shot 81.2% (211-260) from the free throw line.
Junior season highlights:
Additional resources: https://wku.rivals.com/news/2023-guard-jacob-meyer-commits-to-the-hilltoppers
Last edited: